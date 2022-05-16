Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

NYSE CI opened at $259.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $269.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

