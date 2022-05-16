Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

