Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.81.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$12.85. 298,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$813.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.09. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

