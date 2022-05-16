Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.81.
Shares of CGX traded up C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$12.85. 298,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$813.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.09. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex (Get Rating)
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
