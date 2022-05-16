CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

