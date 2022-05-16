Citigroup Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Barclays lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of CS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.53. 1,169,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,833,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

