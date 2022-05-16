Citigroup Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $118.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,130 shares of company stock worth $6,041,584 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

