Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of CFG opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

