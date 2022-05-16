City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on CIO. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $5,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 199,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

