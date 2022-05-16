City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. 22,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

