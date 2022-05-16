Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Clarivate by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

