Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 772,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 582,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.