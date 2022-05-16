CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 41,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,745. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,952 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 24.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 54.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

