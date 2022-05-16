Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

