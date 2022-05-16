Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CWAN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 17,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $4,533,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.