Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

