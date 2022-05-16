Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Argus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,056 shares of company stock worth $66,892,149. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,782,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 240,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.