Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,056 shares of company stock valued at $66,892,149 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

