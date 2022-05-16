CLSA Downgrades Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Underperform

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

