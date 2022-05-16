CLSA Downgrades Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Underperform

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isuzu Motors (ISUZY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.