CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Buy at Argus

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

