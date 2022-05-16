CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s first-quarter earnings miss estimates. The company's revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower general account assets. Lower ROE implies the inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. A weak balance sheet, indicated by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents remaining considerably lower than investment borrowings, remains a concern. The company expects the free cash flow to decline in 2022 from the 2021 level due to lower returns from alternative investments and capital exhaustion due to the new business. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. It invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enhance lead productivity.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.