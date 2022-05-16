Coca-Cola HBC AG Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,335.23.

CCHGY stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.