Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 5,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,590. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COCP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

