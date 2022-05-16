Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CGTX opened at $2.92 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

