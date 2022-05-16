Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 395,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.