Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Up 35.2% in April

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLAA opened at $9.77 on Monday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.