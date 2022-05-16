Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.5 days.
OTCMKTS APEOF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25. Coloured Ties Capital has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.
