CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $321,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

