Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to post $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $167.45 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $151.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $664.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $673.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $705.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

