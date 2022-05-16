Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($158.95) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($183.16) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.44 ($168.89).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA ML traded up €2.80 ($2.95) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €120.30 ($126.63). 416,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($112.58) and a one year high of €130.85 ($137.74). The company’s 50-day moving average is €118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.79.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.