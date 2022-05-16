Comparing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.02 $3.16 billion $2.69 35.76 Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.55 $326.36 million $5.52 14.36

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 9 16 1 2.69 Cirrus Logic 1 1 11 0 2.77

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $141.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 17.98% 20.66% 15.73% Cirrus Logic 18.32% 23.52% 17.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also offers high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, and power-related components used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

