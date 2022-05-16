Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bilibili and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.14 -$1.07 billion ($2.74) -7.52 TeraWulf $13.43 million 26.25 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -15.32

TeraWulf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 6 4 0 2.27 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 173.06%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 612.17%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -35.05% -28.60% -15.20% TeraWulf -2.66% 4.33% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Bilibili on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

