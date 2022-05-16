Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.97 $2.36 million $0.26 47.89 Viveve Medical $6.43 million 1.29 -$22.03 million ($2.55) -0.31

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viveve Medical has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 573.08%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% Viveve Medical -353.45% -115.89% -77.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Viveve Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

