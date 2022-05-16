Comparing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 16.36 $1.95 billion $10.29 30.96 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.84 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Public Storage pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 5 5 1 2.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $363.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Public Storage beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

