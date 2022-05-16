Comparing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 25.64 -$9.14 million $0.77 220.65 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 9.70% 12.36% 8.96% Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ShockWave Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $207.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.37%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Alpha Tau Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

