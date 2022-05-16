Comparing theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares theglobe.com and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,125.66% IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90%

Risk and Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $32.42 million 0.49 -$5.39 million $0.25 5.12

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for theglobe.com and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDW Media beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About IDW Media (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

