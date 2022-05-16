Comparing Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) & XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wellness Center USA and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wellness Center USA and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA $240,000.00 13.37 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A XBiotech $18.39 million 9.52 -$17.41 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XBiotech.

Profitability

This table compares Wellness Center USA and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA -240.63% N/A -677.23% XBiotech -144.13% -6.99% -6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XBiotech beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellness Center USA (Get Rating)

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tuscon, Arizona.

About XBiotech (Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

