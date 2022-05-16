Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
NYSE:COMP opened at $5.45 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
About Compass (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.