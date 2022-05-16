Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

NYSE:COMP opened at $5.45 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.72%. Compass’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

