Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

