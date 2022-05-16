Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.58) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.29) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.61).

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 347 ($4.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £571.97 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.40.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($122,584.14). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,438.66).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

