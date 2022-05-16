Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.65.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 509,025 shares worth $20,927,268. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Confluent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

