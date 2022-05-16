Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.54 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.65.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 509,025 shares valued at $20,927,268. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

