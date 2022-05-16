CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,947. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,522 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.