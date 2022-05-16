Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,321. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 57.99.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $104,765,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $19,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

