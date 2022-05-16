Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,290. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

