Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.16. 13,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,296. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

