Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce $2.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $2.44. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $11.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $14.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $14.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

