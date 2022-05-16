Contrasting 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) and Its Peers

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1stdibs.Com
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|1stdibs.Com Competitors
|304
|1279
|3377
|64
|2.64
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1stdibs.Com
|$102.73 million
|-$20.96 million
|-5.49
|1stdibs.Com Competitors
|$15.78 billion
|$829.21 million
|-4.74
1stdibs.Com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1stdibs.Com
|-24.25%
|-15.38%
|-12.75%
|1stdibs.Com Competitors
|-9.24%
|-28.68%
|-5.31%
Summary
1stdibs.Com rivals beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.