Contrasting BurgerFi International (BFI) & Its Rivals

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BurgerFi International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s competitors have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 881 4663 5427 215 2.44

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 46.14%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.41 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.75

BurgerFi International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.12% -54.80% 2.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International competitors beat BurgerFi International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

