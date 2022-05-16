Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.32 -$91.31 million ($0.24) -6.12 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.70 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DouYu International and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $2.48, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.52% -7.65% -5.88% Grom Social Enterprises -161.21% -50.28% -36.65%

Summary

DouYu International beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.