Contrasting FIGS (FIGS) and Its Rivals

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the "Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FIGS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FIGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 11 0 2.85 FIGS Competitors 282 1432 2064 81 2.50

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $33.46, indicating a potential upside of 247.11%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 47.31%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIGS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million -$9.56 million -80.33 FIGS Competitors $2.36 billion $232.21 million 6.53

FIGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -2.05% -1.61% FIGS Competitors -0.30% 16.87% 8.55%

Summary

FIGS peers beat FIGS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

